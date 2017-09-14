When I Was Nominated: Emmy Awards Edition- Jeff Probst

Filed Under: Emmy Awards, Jeff Probst, when i was nominated

Survivor burst onto the scene in 2000 and was an instant pop-culture phenomenon. Seventeen years later the show is still a force in the television landscape and is nominated for three awards at this year’s Emmys. After almost two decades, Executive Producer and Host Jeff Probst still has fond memories of the show’s first Emmy nomination following their debut season.

“The first time Survivor was nominated for an Emmy was our first season back in 2000,” said Probst. “I remember pretty vividly being there with Mark and a couple of the other producers on the show and it was exciting. It is exciting to win and that was exciting because Survivor was such a big explosion of energy in its first couple of seasons and it was everywhere and then to be acknowledged by The Academy with a new category that didn’t exist before was definitely special.”

This year, Probst is looking to take home another golden statue to sit next to his 2000 edition.

“It’s also the only time we’ve ever won, was that first season, never won again…Emmys,” said Probst.

Tune into the 69th annual Emmy Awards on September 17th at 5 PM PT/8 PM EST on CBS to see if Survivor can finally add “two-time Emmy Award winner” to its resume.

Check your local listings for more information.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch