B Spot Starts Serving Bloody -- And Meatless -- Impossible Burger
B Spot Starts Serving Bloody — And Meatless — Impossible Burger

Credit: Thinkstock

(WWJ) It’s a meaty-looking hamburger — without the meat. Starting today, “B Spot” is serving up a plant-based burger that bleeds.

Michael Symon, famed TV chef, is the head chef at both the Royal Oak and Rochester locations, and he says this isn’t your average veggie burger.

“A lot of times a veggie burger, whatever, has no taste whatsoever, he said. “I’m a hard core carnivore, so to sell me on something as a burger that tastes like a burger is a tough sell. Texturally, it was the same. Flavor-wise it’s the same. So all the things I look for in a hamburger, it had.”

He says the “impossible burger” gets its meat-like quality from soy leghemoglobin, known as heme, that’s found in the roots of soybean plants. Heme creates a special burger-like aroma, sizzle and taste — and it even makes the burger appear to “bleed.”

The “Thin Lizzy” as it’s called at B Spot features grilled onions, mayonnaise, dill pickles and cheddar cheese. It’s available for $9.99.

Symon added the burgers served at his restaurant are made from grass fed beef, so it’s healthier than most.

So, is the impossible burger healthy? According to Men’s Journal, the impossible burger has 220 calories, 13 grams of fat, 0 grams of cholesterol, 21 grams of protein and 10 percent of your daily requirement for iron.

“It’s not a veggie burger, it’s a plant based burger and it’s very good for you,” Symon said.

 

