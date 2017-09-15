Police: Man Threw Crib Against Wall With Baby Inside

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are investigating a shocking case of child abuse on the city’s east side.
Police received a call around 2 p.m. Friday reporting that a man threw his baby’s crib against a wall in their second floor apartment — with the 8-month-old child inside of it.
Police said the man then left the apartment, on McClelland near Gratiot and I-94, with the infant. The baby’s condition is not known at this time.
Later Friday afternoon, investigators were still at the scene working to sort out the details of the case. Additional police officers were searching the area for the suspect.
Police did not immediately describe the man or release his name.