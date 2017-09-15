Detroit Tigers Fan Appreciation Weekend!

Listen to Jamie and Stoney all week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers for Fan Appreciation Weekend! Plus, Jamie and Stoney are giving one lucky winner a chance to participate in the “Shirt Off Our Back” promotion to walk away with a jersey right off a players back after the game!
Fan Appreciation Weekend is coming to Comerica Park September 22, 23, and 24 presented by Comerica Bank.
Comerica Park will have tons of activates and giveaways going on all weekend long:
• Each game, random fans will be chosen to receive fabulous prizes
• Sunday’s random prizes include the game-worn jerseys off the backs of Tigers players and coaches
To get tickets to see the Tigers take on the Minnesota Twins for Fan Appreciation Weekend, please call 313-471-BALL or visit Tigers.com