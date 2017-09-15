CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Detroit Tigers Fan Appreciation Weekend!

Listen to Jamie and Stoney  all week long for your chance to win a pair  of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers for Fan Appreciation Weekend! Plus, Jamie and Stoney are giving one lucky winner a chance to participate in the “Shirt Off Our Back” promotion to walk away with a jersey right off a players back after the game!

Fan Appreciation Weekend is coming to Comerica Park September 22, 23, and 24 presented by Comerica Bank.

Comerica Park will have tons of activates and giveaways going on all weekend long:
• Each game, random fans will be chosen to receive fabulous prizes
• Sunday’s random prizes include the game-worn jerseys off the backs of Tigers players and coaches
To get tickets to see the Tigers take on the Minnesota Twins for Fan Appreciation Weekend, please call 313-471-BALL or visit Tigers.com

