Traffic A Mess On I-96 In Novi After Dump Truck Overturns

NOVI (WWJ) – Motorists traveling eastbound I-96 in Novi came to a halt when a dump truck overturned on a busy stretch of the freeway, late Friday morning.

The accident happened shortly before 11 a.m. near Novi Road. At noon, all lanes were blocked and traffic backups were just getting bigger and bigger.

Over turned dump truck on 96 EB near Novi Road. Watch for delays. #wwjtraffic @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/nD4UK5guoV — WWJTraffic (@WWJTraffic) September 15, 2017

Among those drivers caught in the mess was WWJ Newsradio 950’s Ryan Wooley, who didn’t make it to work on time to do this 12:15 p.m. sports update.

“I’ve always joked about doing a traffic report; I guess this is my opportunity,” Wooley said, calling into WWJ from this car. “I got off at the Milford Road exit, traffic started getting backed up around Beck. Didn’t think it was going to be as bad as it was, but I have been crawling 5 to 10 miles an hour; doesn’t matter what lane you’re in.”

“There’s people trying to ride up on the shoulder to pass you, but there’s literally no where to go,” Wooley said.

Asphalt truck that tipped on I-96E at Novi Road, blocking all traffic, is back upright. Traffic moving again one lane. Updates @WWJTraffic pic.twitter.com/AC1OV6C1Xo — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) September 15, 2017

All lanes have since reopened, but traffic remained backed up near the crash scene. There were also gawker delays reported on the westbound side of I-96 in that area.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash or if there were any injuries. At 12:30 p.m., police and clean-up crews remained on the scene.

