Farmington Hills Police Put Out Alert About Man With A Rifle

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Farmington Hills police have put out an alert to the public about an armed man.
Police said, Friday afternoon, they were were searching the area northeast of 13 Mile and Halsted roads after receiving reports about an unknown man who was spotted walking around carrying a rifle.
The man was described as a white male in his 60s wearing jeans, but no further description was provided.
There have been no reports of shots fired or any injuries.
Anyone who sees this man is asked to call 911.