Frankenmuth Oktoberfest Kicks Off Weekend Of Music, Food, Beer

FRANKENMUTH (WWJ) – If you like German music, food and beer — lots and lots of beer — you may want to make the trip to Frankenmuth this weekend.
Michigan’s Little Bavaria is hosting its 28th annual Oktoberfest celebration now through September 17, at Heritage Park (601 Weiss Street, Frankenmuth).
Oktoberfest spokesman Mark Janson says you’ll want to come with an appetite.
“Of course there’s brats and German plates, spicewurst, summerwurst, your German sausages, your German potato salad,” Janson told WWJ’s Beth Fisher.
After you grab a stein of authentic Hofrbäu beer, you can enjoy a full schedule of entertainment. One of the highlights is on Saturday — Weiner dog races with 100 Dachsunds competing for a small cash prize.
“We’ll have German music and we bring in 14 dancers, male dancers from Germany called Schuhplattlers and they just take this to a different level,” said Janson.
For more information, visit frankenmuthfestivals.com.