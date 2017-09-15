Kwame Kilpatrick Says He Owes Detroit Nothing

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (R) stands with his attorneys as he appears in Wayne County Circuit Court for his sentencing October 28, 2008 in Detroit Michigan. Kilpatrick will spend 4 months in jail as part of a plea deal he accepted back in September in which he plead guilty to two felonies and no contest to a felony assault charge. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick says he doesn’t owe a penny in payback to the city of Detroit.

This comes after federal U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds last month reduced Kilpatrick’s restitution to $1.5 million following an Appeals Court ruling that said the restitution was calculated incorrectly.

Kilpatrick, 47, was expected to travel to Detroit to represent himself at an August hearing on the matter, but Edmunds issued an order canceling the hearing. Edmunds said, basically, she had enough information to rule on the issue as things stand, and she agreed with the government that a hearing is unnecessary.

In a new court filing obtained by the Detroit News, Kilpatrick asks Edmunds to reconsider holding that hearing so he can contest his restitution bill in person.

Not satisfied with a reduction in the amount, Kilpatrick said he owes the city nothing because his restitution was ordered based on a bid-rigging charge that the jury was never asked to consider during his trial.

If his complaint will not be heard by Edmunds at a hearing, he asks the just to “order that no restitution amount can be ordered.”

The former mayor remains behind bars in Oklahoma, serving a 28-year federal sentence for corruption and other charges — all of which he maintains are crimes he did not commit. [Catch up on this case]

