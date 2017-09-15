Mahtook Hits Game-Ending Single To Lift Tigers Over White Sox

DETROIT (AP) – Mikie Mahtook hit a game-ending RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Detroit Tigers over the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Friday night to end a six-game skid.

Former Tigers reliever Al Alburquerque (0-2) walked Jeimer Candelario with one out in the ninth, and Aaron Bummer walked Tyler Collins with two outs.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria brought in his third pitcher of the inning, Juan Minaya, who uncorked a wild pitch to move the runners to second and third.

Mahtook then hit a 3-2 pitch up the middle for his first career walk-off hit.
Shane Greene (4-3) blew a save for Detroit, but got the win after 1 1/3 innings of relief.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch