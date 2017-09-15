Police: People Dressed As Ninjas Started Fires In Building

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Police say two people dressed as ninjas broke into a New Jersey apartment building and set several fires.

(Photo: Newark Public Safety)

Newark police officials say the unidentified man and woman broke in through a second-floor apartment. WNBC-TV reports that there is video showing the two exiting through a side entrance and running off down a hill.

Resident Melissa Ditonto says the alarm loudly alerted everyone to the fire and many people evacuated.

Police say the building’s sprinkler system quickly doused the flames. No one was injured.

