School Bus Crashes Into Home On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police investigating after a school bus slammed into a home on Detroit’s west side Friday evening.
Police telling Newsradio 950 that the 56-year-old female driver suffered a medical emergency before the crashing into a home near Mettatal and Chalfonte streets.
DTE also responded to the scene, to fix a gas leak caused by the crash.
Police say no one else was on the bus or in the home at the time of the collision.
Authorities say the driver suffered only non-life-threatening injuries.