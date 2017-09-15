Semifinalists Announced For North American Car, Truck And Utility Of The Year

DETROIT (WWJ) – A very diverse crowd of vehicles are vying to be named North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year.
A list of award semifinalists was announced Friday. WWJ Auto Beat Reporter Jeff Gilbert is one of the judges.
“No American brand vehicles are in the running for car of the year, all of the truck of the year semifinalists are U.S. brands, and the utility category is a mixed bag,” said Gilbert. “Utility is also the biggest category with semifinalist as diverse as the Land Rover Discovery and the Hood Odyssey minivan, with a lot of mainstream SUVs mixed in.”
The list will be trimmed to three finalists in each category with the winners announced to start the 2018 North American International Auto Show.
The Tesla Model 3 is notably not on the list; Tesla PR said they’re focused on scaling up production and had to pass on participating.
Semifinalists — Car of the Year
• 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
• 2018 Audi A5 Sportback
• 2017 BMW 5-series
• 2018 Honda Accord
• 2017 Hyundai Ioniq
• 2018 Kia Rio
• 2018 Kia Stinger
• 2018 Lexus LC500
• 2017 Porsche Panamera
• 2018 Subaru Impreza
• 2018 Toyota Camry
Semifinalists — Utility of the Year
• 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
• 2018 Audi Q5/S5
• 2018 BMW X3
• 2018 Buick Enclave
• 2018 Chevrolet Equinox
• 2018 Chevrolet Traverse
• 2018 Honda Odyssey
• 2017 Jeep Compass
• 2017 Kia Niro
• 2018 Land Rover Discovery
• 2017 Mazda CX-5
• 2018 Subaru Crosstrek
• 2018 VW Atlas
• 2018 VW Tiguan
• 2018 Volvo XC60
Semifinalists — Truck of the Year
• 2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
• 2018 Ford Expedition
• 2018 Lincoln Navigator