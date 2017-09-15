Street Festival Returns To Corktown, Southwest Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – A 3.5-mile route heading southwest out of downtown Detroit will feature arts and cultural programs, folk dancing, street hockey and even soccer clinics as part of the annual Open Streets Detroit celebration.

The free, family-friendly event is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 1 along Michigan Avenue and Vernor Highway. The streets will be open for walking, running, biking, roller blading, skateboarding and other activities.

Cars are not allowed.

open streets map Street Festival Returns To Corktown, Southwest Detroit

Here’s the route map of this year’s event. (Photo: Open Streets Detroit)

Key activity hubs will be in downtown’s Beacon Park, Roosevelt Park in the Corktown neighborhood and Clark Park in southwest Detroit.

Small businesses, community groups and other organizations are participating in the event. The effort is being led by the Downtown Detroit Partnership, MoGo Detroit Bike Share, the city of Detroit and various associations.

