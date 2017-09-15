Teacher On Leave Over Alleged Assault Of Boy Who Refused To Stand For Pledge Of Allegiance

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A Farmington Public Schools teacher is on leave after apparently trying to force a student to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

The alleged incident happened last week at East Middle School, along Middle Belt Road between 10 Mile and 11 Mile roads.

Brian Chaney told reporters that his son was violently snatched out of his chair and berated after refusing to stand for the Pledge.

Chaney says he hasn’t stood for the Pledge or National Anthem for more than 20 years, and his son made the same decision while at school. When the boy refused to stand for the Pledge last Thursday, Chaney claims he was snatched out of his chair by a teacher and forced to stand. The following day, a different teacher allegedly berated him for the incident.

Chaney and his wife brought their concerns to the school board, but told reporters they didn’t think their concerns were being taken seriously.

“We are very disappointed that when we dropped our son off at East Middle School… we thought our son would be in nurturing hands,” Chaney told The Farmington Voice. “What we see on TV, what’s going on in America, it just came to my living room.”

The unnamed teacher has since been placed on administrative leave as officials investigate the incident.

“The District fully supports the right of each student to participate or not in the daily Pledge,” George Heitch, Farmington Public Schools Superintendent, said in a statement. “The teacher allegedly involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave. At this time, the District cannot speculate about the outcome of the pending investigation.”

An investigation is ongoing.