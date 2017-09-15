CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
No Kidding: Troy Police Corral Goats In Traffic On Rochester Road

TROY (WWJ) – Troy police say motorists calling in to report goats wandering into traffic, on Rochester Road at Maple Thursday evening, weren’t kidding.

Troy Police Sergeant Megan Lehman says “Eugene” and “Gunther” had escaped through a hole in the fence of a nearby home on Maple Road. A pair of officers turned wranglers and the black and white suspects were apprehended without incident.

“I guess the goats were pretty docile and cooperative,” Lehman told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “The owner, the person in charge of them, was able to help the officers out and get them back to where they were supposed to be.”

No goats or people were hurt, and a tweet put out by police said “new friends were made.”

Troy residents who have more than three-quarters of an acre are allowed to keep farm animals, Lehman said; and while it’s not common, she said this was not the first time something like this has happened in the Detroit suburb.

“We have had, in the 15 years I’ve worked here, different farm animals that have gotten out and into traffic,” she said. “We had chased a sheep at Livernois and Big Beaver.”

