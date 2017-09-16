Arab Men Lose Challenge Over Extra Airport Screening

DETROIT (AP) – A court says no constitutional rights are violated when two Detroit-area men were forced to go through additional security checks at U.S. airports.

Nasser Beydoun and Maan Bazzi lost their appeals Tuesday at a federal appeals court. They say they have missed flights and been humiliated due to extra airport screening.

Beydoun and Bazzi say they get more attention when they fly because they’ve been placed on a government watch list. The government won’t confirm or deny it.

In a 3-0 decision, the appeals court says there’s a constitutional right to fly. But the court says inconvenient security procedures as described by the two men don’t violate the Constitution.

