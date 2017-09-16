CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Bloomfield Hills High School Football Team Has Not One But Two Female Kickers

BLOOMFIELD HILLS (WWJ) – Girls are breaking the norms at Bloomfield Hills High School.

Bloomfield Hills High School Football Team Has Not One But Two Female Kickers

Olivia Brack (left) and Sydney Houston are two females on the Bloomfield Hills High School football team (Credit: Julie McManus/WWJ Newsradio 950)

The varsity football team has not only one female on their roster but two — and they’re both used to kicking butt and taking names.

So, what’s it like being the girl on a boys’ team? Olivia Brack, an excellent senior placekicker who converts extra points, said it’s not as awkward as you’d think.

“The guys are really supportive on the team and they’re welcoming,” Brack told WWJ’s Jeff Lesson. “I had never thought that I would kick on a football team. I never thought I would play, but it’s a great experience being on the team.”

The girls aren’t part of the physical play, but don’t underestimate their power. Sydney Houston is a junior placekicker who recently converted a critical onside kick, helping her team to victory.

“We learned how to tackle at camp and that was really fun. Like, I’ve always wanted to, like, go out there and, like, hit someone. But, like, I know I would get hurt and it wouldn’t be good,” she said. “But, like, I still, like — it’d be really fun to do it.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch