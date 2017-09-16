Deshaun Watson Responds To College GameDay Sign With Perfect Tweet

LOUISVILLE — Part of every college football fans’ Saturday morning in the fall is ESPN’s College GameDay. Whether you like the show or not, you have to admit it’s a staple of every Saturday before the games begin to kickoff at noon.

Part of the show — which first aired in 1987 — is students and other fans coming up with unique ways to show their fandom. That can include crazy outfits, props and most notably signs. If you’ve seen the show you are aware of the many creative signs fans produce and that was no different this morning when the show hit Louisville.

With the Cardinals hosting Clemson on Saturday, a number of the signs were geared towards their newly-formed ACC rival. That included one clever Charlie Brown-themed sign involving current Louisville star quarterback Lamar Jackson and former Clemson star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Check out the sign below.

As you probably know, Jackson beat out Watson for last year’s Heisman trophy. Some would debate Watson may have deserved the award, especially after he led his Clemson Tigers to the national championship about a month later.

So with that, Watson responded to College GameDay’s tweet with his own version of a “rock.”

It appears Watson — who now plays for the Houston Texans — may have gotten the last laugh here.

The signs brought to the show are always in good fun, and I’m sure that’s what Watson would say about his Twitter response. But I would also predict Jackson would love to trade his Heisman for Watson’s national championship trophy if given the opportunity. And Watson would probably turn down that offer.

While Watson might have won this battle with the Louisville fans, later tonight we’ll see who is victorious on the field. Louisville-Clemson will kickoff at 8 p.m. on ABC.