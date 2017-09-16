Detroit Ranked One Of The Best Cities For Jobs In U.S.

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit has landed on a list of the best cities for jobs in America.

Jobs website Glassdoor this week released its list of 25 Best Cities for Jobs in 2017. It was complied by ranking metro areas across three factors equally: how easy it is to get a job (hiring opportunity), how affordable it is to live there (cost of living) and how satisfied employees are working there (job satisfaction).

Detroit ranks twelfth, according to the report:
• Job Openings: 119,567
• Median Base Salary: $46,344
• Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.3
• Median Home Value: $141,000
• Hot Jobs: Business Operations Manager, Software Engineer, Auto Technician

Interestingly, some major technology and financial hubs, such as San Francisco and New York City, did not make the list, even though they offer healthy job markets. Looks like people might be more satisfied working in Detroit.

Here’s the complete rankings:

  1. Pittsburgh, PA
  2. Indianapolis, IN
  3. Kansas City, MO
  4. Raleigh-Durham, NC
  5. St. Louis, MO
  6. Memphis, TN
  7. Columbus, OH
  8. Cincinnati, OH
  9. Cleveland, OH
  10. Louisville, KY
  11. Birmingham, AL
  12. Detroit, MI
  13. Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
  14. Hartford, CT
  15. Oklahoma City, OK
  16. Washington, DC
  17. Seattle, WA
  18. Atlanta, GA
  19. Baltimore, MD
  20. Nashville, TN
  21. Milwaukee, WI
  22. San Jose, CA
  23. Chicago, IL
  24. Charlotte, NC
  25. Dallas-Fort Worth, TX
