More Charges Filed In Macomb County Corruption Probe

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Prosecutors say the owner of a Detroit-area engineering firm has been charged with bribing suburban officials who were secretly working with the FBI.
Fazal Khan is accused of giving $11,000, a fishing trip and a secret interest in a property deal to officials in Washington Township in 2014. Sixteen people have been charged in a wide-ranging corruption investigation in Macomb County.
A grand jury indicted Khan on four counts of bribery Wednesday. He runs an engineering firm that bears his name in Sterling Heights. His office declined to comment.
The firm’s website says Khan “works closely with communities to have a strong knowledge of their zoning ordinances and land use restrictions.”
Each of the four bribery charges carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of $250,000.
Several other elected officials and businessmen in Macomb County have been charged with bribery. Many of those accused have reached plea deals.
© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.