President Trump Endorses Schuette, But Spells Name Wrong

DETROIT (WWJ) — It looks like the President has made an endorsement in the early-going of Michigan’s race for governor — Bill Schuette. Now, he needs to just learn how to spell his name correctly.
President Donald Trump tweeted this afternoon that Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will be a “fantastic governor for the great state of Michigan.” However, he spelled Schuette’s name wrong in the tweet.
Schuette, who last fall spoke at the Republican National Convention, formally announced his candidacy in the 2018 Michigan Governor race earlier this week.
Trump added that he is “bringing back your jobs” and that Schuette will help him in that effort. Trump’s comments piggyback off what Schuette said earlier this week when he announced his candidacy.
“My one goal, my singular ambition is to make Michigan a growth state, a paycheck state, a jobs state,” Schuette told hundreds of supporters at the county fairgrounds earlier this week. “To achieve this, we must have a jobs governor.”