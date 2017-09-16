CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Questions Remain After Man Shows Up On Doorstep With Gunshot Wound

Filed Under: monroe, shooting

MONROE (WWJ) – Police in Monroe have more questions than answers after a man with a gunshot wound showed up on a random doorstep asking for help.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Railroad Street, not far from East First Street. Witnesses told police that the victim, a 32-year-old man, had shown up at their doorstep with the gunshot wound. The witnesses assisted man with his injuries while he called 911.

The man initially told police that he had been shot but provided limited information about what happened. He was taken to the hospital for treatment; his current condition is unknown.

At this point it is unknown if police are searching for a suspect or if the man’s injury is self-inflicted.

 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-243-7519.

