Questions Remain After Man Shows Up On Doorstep With Gunshot Wound

MONROE (WWJ) – Police in Monroe have more questions than answers after a man with a gunshot wound showed up on a random doorstep asking for help.
The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Railroad Street, not far from East First Street. Witnesses told police that the victim, a 32-year-old man, had shown up at their doorstep with the gunshot wound. The witnesses assisted man with his injuries while he called 911.
The man initially told police that he had been shot but provided limited information about what happened. He was taken to the hospital for treatment; his current condition is unknown.
At this point it is unknown if police are searching for a suspect or if the man’s injury is self-inflicted.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-243-7519.