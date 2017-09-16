College Football, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers

WATCH: Florida Beats Tennessee On 63-Yard Hail Mary

Filed Under: college football, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers
GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: The Florida Gators celebrate with Tyrie Cleveland #89 at the end of the game after they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 26-20 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

By Mark Long

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.

Franks scrambled away from the rush on a first-and-10 play with 9 seconds remaining and found Cleveland behind safety Micah Abernathy for a Hail Mary that no one — especially the Volunteers — saw coming.

The final play capped a crazy fourth quarter in which the teams combined for 37 points and little, if any, defense.

Tennessee (2-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) can blame three missed field goals for not being ahead late. The Gators (1-1, 1-0) looked as if they had the game in hand early in the final frame, but found a way to let the Volunteers get back in it.

It looked for sure as if it was headed for overtime — and then Franks found Cleveland.

