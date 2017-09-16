Woman Killed, Sons Critically Injured In Hit-And-Run Near Grand Rapids

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Police in western Michigan are searching for a driver who fled a crash that killed a woman and critically injured her twin 5-year-old sons.
The Grand Rapids Press reports the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday at a rural intersection in Courtland Township, northeast of Grand Rapids. The Kent County sheriff’s office says the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup blew through a stop sign, striking the woman’s vehicle and killing Meranda Baguss, 33.
Her children were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police used a helicopter and tracking dogs, but have not found the driver, who reportedly fled on foot.
Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.