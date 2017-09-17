5-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car That Fled Scene In Hamtramck

HAMTRAMCK (WWJ) – A 5-year old Hamtramck boy is hospitalized after being struck by a hit and run driver.
The boy is listed in critical condition at Children’s Hospital.
Police say the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the driver of a silver early 2000s model Chevy Impala with a spoiler on the trunk lid hit the child.
The driver was a lone black man – last seen driving southbound on Fleming from Zinow.
Hamtramck Police Corporal Nikole Jabour says, “officers arrived on the scene within one minute of the call – found a five-year-old boy that had been struck by a vehicle which fled the scene … at the current time the child is in emergency surgery and is in critical condition.”
Another distinguishing marker of the suspect’s car is a doughnut spare tire on the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
Hamtramck police ask that you contact them if you have any information.