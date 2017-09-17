Employee Fires Shots After Golfer Leaves Empty Beer Cans On Course

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – An employee of an Oakland County golf course is behind bars after he pulled a gun on a golfer — firing several shots.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday at the Heather Highlands Golf Course in Springfield Township. The employee apparently told the golfer to pick up his empty beer cans from the golf course and that outside alcohol is not allowed on the grounds.
According to police, an argument broke out, and the 45-year-old employee pulled out a handgun from his waistband — firing up to three rounds. Several patrons then attacked the employee attempting to disarm him.
Paramedics arrived and took the employee to a local hospital for evaluation.
Criminal charges are pending.