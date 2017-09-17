Employee Fires Shots After Golfer Leaves Empty Beer Cans On Course

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – An employee of an Oakland County golf course is behind bars after he pulled a gun on a golfer — firing several shots.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday at the Heather Highlands Golf Course in Springfield Township. The employee apparently told the golfer to pick up his empty beer cans from the golf course and that outside alcohol is not allowed on the grounds.

According to police, an argument broke out, and the 45-year-old employee pulled out a handgun from his waistband — firing up to three rounds. Several patrons then attacked the employee attempting to disarm him.

Paramedics arrived and took the employee to a local hospital for evaluation.

Criminal charges are pending.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch