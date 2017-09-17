Verlander, Astros Could Clinch A Division Title In 1 Of 2 Ways Today

HOUSTON (WWJ/AP) – The Astros can clinch their first division title since 2001 with a win over Seattle or a loss by the Angels against the Rangers.
This would be Houston’s seventh division crown and first since switching to the American League for the 2013 season.
Justin Verlander (12-8, 3.58 ERA) will make his first start at Houston since being acquired from the Tigers. He’ll face right-hander Andrew Moore (1-3, 5.36).
The Verlander deal was announced minutes after the waiver trade deadline with the Tigers receiving the Astros’ No. 3 prospect right handed pitcher Franklin Perez, No. 9 prospect outfielder Daz Cameron and No. 11 prospect catcher Jake Rogers.
Verlander had spent his entire decorated career with the Detroit Tigers beginning in 2005. He won Rookie of the Year, one MVP Award and one Cy Young Award. He was also a six-time All-Star while with the Tigers.
