Police Investigating Assault In Grosse Pointe Park

GROSSE POINTE PARK (WWJ) – Detectives in Grosse Pointe Park are looking for tips as they investigate an alleged assault.
Police on Saturday received a report about an attack on Lakepointe Street near Avondale and Alter just before 7 p.m., and detectives from the Grosse Pointe Park Police Department, along with Michigan State Police Evidence Technicians, responded to the scene.
Details are sketchy at this time. It’s unclear if anyone was arrested or if police are searching for suspects.
Police did not immediately release any further information — including who was involved or how badly the victim was injured They did say that, at least at this time, it appears to have been an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police 313-822-4432.