CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

2 Bears Depart Detroit Zoo For Colorado Sanctuary

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – Two bears from the Detroit Zoo are on their way to wide open spaces out west.

Syrian brown bear Polly and North American black bear Migwan left Royal Oak on Monday for a Colorado sanctuary that will provide them with a lot more room to roam and an opportunity to make new friends.

“While we did a wonderful job of taking care of them and rescuing them in the first place, we have found a place that we think is better for them,” Zoo CEO Ron Kagan said.

migwan 2 Bears Depart Detroit Zoo For Colorado Sanctuary

Migwan (Photo: Detroit Zoo)

When 20-year-old brown bear Polly arrived at the Detroit Zoo in the year 2000, she had suffered psychological trauma from her confinement in a small cage with a hamster-like performance wheel as part of a traveling circus. Two years later, Migwan, 15, was discovered as a cub in Gladwin, Mich., with porcupine quills in her face and she, too, found sanctuary at the Detroit Zoo.

It was safe place for the bears, but small, Kagan said.

“As you see in other animals that have been psychologically scarred you can see stereotypic behavior like pacing,” Kagan said. “The bear dens were built when the zoo opened, and of course many modifications had been made, but they don’t compare to offering a bear 15 acres.”

polly bear 2 Bears Depart Detroit Zoo For Colorado Sanctuary

Polly (Photo: Detroit Zoo)

He said that’s what the Polly and  Migwan will have at the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colo. along with rolling prairie grasslands, pools for swimming, climbing structures to play on, shady spaces for resting, underground dens and secluded areas for the animals to have time away from each other as needed.

“It will just give the animals so much more space and so many more social opportunities. You know, if they choose to interact with other bears they’ll have plenty of opportunities,” Kagan said. “Just as we did with the elephants in 2004, when we discover a place that can provide animals with an improved situation, we have a responsibility to allow them to go from a good life to a great life.”

The move will allow the Detroit Zoo to expand the bear enclosure for the remaining three grizzlies to enjoy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch