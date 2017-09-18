Detour: SOS Office On 8 Mile Road Closes To Make Way For New, Improved 4 Miles Away

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroiters who use the Secretary of State’s office on 8 Mile Road for license plate tabs and other services will have to go elsewhere this week.

The office at at 9560 E. 8 Mile Road will be closed as of Sept. 18, and will reopen, Sept. 25, about 4 miles to the west at 20809 Dequindre Road in Hazel Park.

The secretary of state says the new office will have a larger lobby, restrooms, power-assist door openers, and new data lines to speed up transactions.

The move had been postponed by construction delays.

Per the statement released by the SOS office:

Office hours remain unchanged: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The features that this relocation project will bring are part of our commitment to continuously improving and providing convenient customer service while being efficient with taxpayer dollars,” Johnson said. “Area residents now can do many transactions with us by hopping online at ExpressSOS.com but when they do visit, they can enjoy the benefits of a new office in Hazel Park.”

Area residents who need Secretary of State services during the relocation may visit the next closest offices:

SW Macomb County PLUS

11533 E. 12 Mile Road, Warren

M, T, Th, F: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wed: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hamtramck Area PLUS

9001 Joseph Campau St., Hamtramck

M, T, Th, F: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wed: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Detroit East PLUS

14634 Mack Ave., Detroit

M, T, Th, F: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wed: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Detroit Livernois

17500 Livernois Road, Detroit

M, T, Th, F: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wed: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.