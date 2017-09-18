Former President Of Mexico, Vicente Fox, Keynote For WSU Lecture Series

DETROIT (WWJ) – Former President of Mexico Vicente Fox will be on the campus of Wayne State University. He will be Monday night’s keynote speaker for the Forum of Contemporary Issues lecture series “What in the World is Going On?”

Fox will discuss immigration issues, including the wall, trade, jobs and deportation.

He’s been on the Twitter heels of the U.S. president for months.

.@realDonaldTrump in your face! These are the "bad hombres", you're so scared of, giving a taste of solidarity in a time of need. pic.twitter.com/anZVjznzNE — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) August 31, 2017

Fox has been a vocal critic of what he says is an overly restrictive U.S. immigration policy, pointing out the U.S. was founded as an open society that welcomed immigrants who helped build the country.

The speech and Q&A session are open to the public. Admission is free but reservations are required. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The lecture will be held at Wayne State’s Community Arts Auditorium, 450 Reuther Mall, Detroit, MI 48202.

For more information about the event – you can contact FOCIS at 313-577-5550, or plwilliam@wayne.edu. To RSVP, visit the FOCIS registration site.