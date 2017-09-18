CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Fox Says Bears Sticking With Glennon As Starting Quarterback

Filed Under: chicago bears

By ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Mike Glennon remains the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback for now.

Coach John Fox says Glennon will start against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend despite a rough outing at Tampa Bay that fueled more calls for No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky.

He says the Bears “still feel pretty good” with the fifth-year pro and insists the problems in Sunday’s 29-7 loss at Tampa Bay go beyond the quarterback.

Even so, Glennon flopped in his return to the city where he spent his first four years. Signed by Chicago in the offseason, he threw two interceptions with one getting returned for a touchdown. He also lost a fumble on a sack, leading to another TD for Tampa Bay.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

