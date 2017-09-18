Fraser, Joe Nichols, Matt Hemelberg, Sexual harassment
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Fraser Mayor, Councilman Ousted During Tribunal Hearing Amid Harassment Allegations

Filed Under: Fraser, Joe Nichols, Matt Hemelberg, sexual harassment

FRASER (WWJ) — Mayor Joe Nichols and Councilman Matt Hemelberg are out in Fraser after the council voted to oust both from their positions amid sexual harassment allegations.

The city council voted 4-to-1 to remove both men from their positions effective immediately during a tribunal hearing that took place on Monday evening.

Nichols and Hemelberg are accused of sexually harassing workers. At the hearing on Monday, the city clerk said she heard Nichols using lewd language about woman in the work place. Another employee said she was intimidated by both Nichols and Hemelberg after they used comments about her clothes and appearance.

Both deny the allegations, and Nichols spoke after the hearing stating he never harassed anyone in the work place.

“I’ve never harassed anybody in my life and I’ll stand here and tell you that regardless of what this tribunal, our antiquated witch hunt, shows,” Nichols said. “I’ve never harassed anybody in my life, and the lawsuits will fly after this.”

WWJ Newsradio 950 reporter Jon Hewett was on the scene for the tribunal hearing and said that since this isn’t an official judicial lawsuit/hearing that it was mostly hear-say that would not be allowed in a court room was in play tonight against the two men.

Nichols said there were political factors also part of tonight’s decision and that an appeal will be in the works. However, it is unsure at this time if he can legally file an appeal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch