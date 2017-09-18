Fraser Mayor, Councilman Ousted During Tribunal Hearing Amid Harassment Allegations

FRASER (WWJ) — Mayor Joe Nichols and Councilman Matt Hemelberg are out in Fraser after the council voted to oust both from their positions amid sexual harassment allegations.

The city council voted 4-to-1 to remove both men from their positions effective immediately during a tribunal hearing that took place on Monday evening.

Nichols and Hemelberg are accused of sexually harassing workers. At the hearing on Monday, the city clerk said she heard Nichols using lewd language about woman in the work place. Another employee said she was intimidated by both Nichols and Hemelberg after they used comments about her clothes and appearance.

Both deny the allegations, and Nichols spoke after the hearing stating he never harassed anyone in the work place.

“I’ve never harassed anybody in my life and I’ll stand here and tell you that regardless of what this tribunal, our antiquated witch hunt, shows,” Nichols said. “I’ve never harassed anybody in my life, and the lawsuits will fly after this.”

WWJ Newsradio 950 reporter Jon Hewett was on the scene for the tribunal hearing and said that since this isn’t an official judicial lawsuit/hearing that it was mostly hear-say that would not be allowed in a court room was in play tonight against the two men.

Nichols said there were political factors also part of tonight’s decision and that an appeal will be in the works. However, it is unsure at this time if he can legally file an appeal.