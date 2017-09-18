Former Hazel Park Cop Under Investigation For Embezzlement Of $85,000

HAZEL PARL (WWJ) – A criminal investigation is underway in Hazel Park after a police officer allegedly embezzled thousands of dollars.

boucher01 Former Hazel Park Cop Under Investigation For Embezzlement Of $85,000

Sean Boucher (Photo: Hazel Park Police Department)

Michigan State Police are heading up the probe into the activities of Sean Boucher, whom is accused of embezzling $85,000 from the city, according to Hazel Park Police.

Boucher is an 18-year veteran of the Hazel Park police department’s detective bureau. He was suspended last Monday, September 11, and resigned before a scheduled administrative investigation hearing. Boucher was not given the option to resign, according to police; it was a decision he made prior to the hearing taking place.

Police did not immediately say how Boucher got the money, what he did with it or how the alleged theft was discovered. More details are expected to released later Monday.

WWJ’s Jason Scott is headed to a press conference this afternoon. Stay tuned for the latest.

