Police: Man Killed In 1 Car Crash In Huron Township

HURON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Police in Wayne County’s Huron Township are investigating after a man was killed in an apparent one-car accident.
The crash, late Monday afternoon, shut down Will Carleton Road — just west of Telegraph Road — for several hours, as police remained on the scene.
Police told WWJ Newsradio 950 they’re are trying to determine what caused the driver to lose control and end up in the ditch, as it did not appear that any other vehicles were involved. Police are in the process of notifying the victim’s family of his death, so his name is behind withheld at this time.
No one else was injured.
The roadway reopened to traffic shortly before 6 p.m.
