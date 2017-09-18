Lena Epstein, Kid Rock, Robert Ritchie, US Senate, Congress
Lena Epstein Pulls Out Of Senate Race, Running For Congress Instead

DETROIT (WWJ) — Lena Epstein has announced she’s ending her U.S. Senate campaign and is in the running for the 11th district congressional seat.

Epstein says she was having incredible success in her Senate race and that it was a tough decision to run for Congress instead. She explained to WWJ Newsradio 950 that when incumbent Congressman Dave Trotter announced he wouldn’t seek re-election that she was ready to make that change in her campaign.

“Since Congressman Trotter announced last week that he is not seeking re-election we were inundated by calls from supporters (and) the business community urging me to run for the seat and keep it in the Republican control,” Epstein said.

Epstein, who is a third-generation co-owner of Southfield-based Vesco Oil Corporation, added that she is not a career politician and her business background is what voters want in Washington. Her top priority will be secure jobs and affordable health care if she is elected to the 11th district seat.

Some may remember Epstein for her YouTube video she released in July, calling out Kid Rock in the U.S. Senate race. Epstein was quoted in the ad saying she “might have to kick (Kid Rock’s) butt in a primary first,” but also suggested the two team up against incumbent Democrat Debbie Stabenow.

“While we are on the trail together, let’s shoot some guns,” Epstein said in the video. “You’ll have a beer or two. I’m pregnant so I’ll have sweet tea. The more people that know how important it is to defeat Debbie Stabenow the better.”

It’s still up in the air of whether Kid Rock is actually running for the Michigan seat in the U.S. Senate. Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, announced his campaign in July but recently hasn’t said much about it.

It also appears to others that he might not actually run after all. Earlier today Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said on a radio show that she doesn’t believe he’ll run for Senate.

“I don’t see him running for Senate,” McDaniel told WMAL’s “Mornings on the Mall” hosts. “I think I’d be one of the people he’d reach out to, he hasn’t done that. I like that he’s talking about it.”

