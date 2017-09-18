Lights Out: Another Step Toward Demolition For Pontiac Silverdome

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Lights out! Literally. As the Pontiac Silverdome moves another step closer to demolition.
On Monday DTE Energy will cut feeds to four remaining lines supplying power to the crumbling structure — once an iconic symbol of a resurging Pontiac — now a site with weeds growing out of the cracks in the cement.
The Silverdome was the home of the Detroit Lions from 1975 and the Detroit Pistons from 1978 to 1988. The Lions left the Silverdome after the 2001 season for Ford Field, the venue closed in 2006, and Pontiac sold the stadium at auction in 2009. It reopened in 2010 and hosted several events, but closed again three years later, with initial demolition plans announced in 2015.
More recently, the dilapidated dome has appeared in the trailer for the upcoming film “Transformers: The Last Knight.” It has also served as a parking lot for hundreds repurchased Volkswagen diesel vehicles amid the carmaker’s emissions cheating scandal, although the city said property owners did not have the proper permits to store cars there.