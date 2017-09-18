First Time In History: Michigan Lottery Daily 4 Numbers Are 0-0-0-0

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s never happened before, but more than 1,000 Michigan Lottery players are happy it did. Last night’s Daily Four winning numbers were 0-0-0-0.
The Michigan Lottery says a total of 1,079 lucky players won $5,000 apiece for matching the 0-0-0-0 straight in Sunday evening’s drawing. It was the first time 0-0-0-0 has been drawn in the Daily 4 game, which began on Oct. 5, 1981.
The number of winners and prizes for the drawing dwarfed typical Daily 4 numbers, according to lottery officials. Over the last year, the average number of winners for a Daily 4 drawing is about 700, and the total average prize amount for a Daily 4 drawing is about $267,500.
This time the winners will split more than $5 million.
There are two Daily 4 drawings a day, seven days a week, at 12:59 p.m. and 7:29 p.m. Each play is $1.
