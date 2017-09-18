Michigan’s Tarik Black Potentially Out For Season With Fractured Foot

By: Will Burchfield

Michigan was already having a hard time scoring points.

Now the offense is down its best playmaker.

Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that freshman wide receiver Tarik Black fractured his left foot in Saturday’s win over Air Force. He’ll need surgery and may not return this season.

Jim Harbaugh says Tarik Black has a crack in his foot, needs surgery. Not sure if he'll be back this year. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) September 18, 2017

Black played just about all of Saturday’s game, chipping in five catches for 55 yards. He was carted off the field afterward, at the time for unknown reasons.

A couple of Black’s teammates expressed hope that he’d be alright, but the injury appears to be worse than most expected.

I love My Team . We gone be alright 🙏🏾 — Tarik Black (@LetmeRockk_) September 17, 2017

Through three games, Black led all Michigan receivers in both receptions (11) and yards (149). He hauled in a long touchdown versus Florida in his college debut.

Between his size and speed, Black will be difficult to replace. Expect fellow freshman Donovan Peoples-Jones, who enjoyed a coming-out party on Saturday, to see an expanded role in the passing game.

The Michigan offense has scored just five touchdowns this season, only one more than the defense and special teams. The young Wolverines have four new starters on the offensive line and a host of inexperienced pass-catchers.

Quarterback Wilton Speight has faced heavy scrutiny within the fanbase, and his job will only get harder without his top target.

No. 8 Michigan opens Big 10 play on the road versus Purdue (2-1) on Saturday.