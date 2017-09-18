Greektown Casino, Jack Detroit Casino Hotel Greektown, Detroit, Dan Gilbert
New ‘Jack’ Sign To Be Added To Greektown Casino This Month

Filed Under: dan gilbert, detroit, greektown casino, Jack Detroit Casino Hotel Greektown
(Credit: Greektown Casino/Facebook Photo)

DETROIT (WWJ) — Greektown Casino is transitioning to a new name — Jack — and on Sept. 30, it’ll be done with a big splash.

On Sept. 30, the sign — which stretches the width of the 30-story building — will be lowered on top of the casino by a helicopter. Casino officials say they’ve begun putting up the Jack signs inside the casino.

The new name for Greektown Casino was announced in February. The official name of the casino will be “Jack Detroit Casino Hotel Greektown.”

The Dan Gilbert-owned company is rebranding its casino properties under the Jack Entertainment LLC name.

Matt Cullen, CEO of Jack Entertainment, said they’re not at all trying to distance themselves from Greektown. He explained the name “Jack” is meant to be a fun, engaging, less pretentious brand than what people may be used to in gaming.

“We wanted to have all our gaming assets under one brand, and we thought Jack was kind of fun name that represented the family of companies,” Cullen told WWJ Newsradio 950 in an interview earlier this year.

The transition to the new name is expected to be complete next May.

