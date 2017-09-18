Oakland County Golf Employee Opens Fire Over Golfers’ Bag Of Empty Beer Cans

(WWJ) A melee erupted at Heather Highlands Golf Course in Springfield Township this weekend over a bag of empty beer cans.

Police said a golf club employee pulled a gun on a group of men who tried to carry away the trash bag that was about a quarter full with empties. After he fired a shot, the group tackled the employee and pummeled him. Police arrived and arrested the employee, who is still in jail awaiting arraignment.

This is how it unfolded, according to Oakland County Sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Baldes:

“One of the managers had confronted them just minutes prior (about the cans), and she just kind of went back inside. The other employee went outside and started video taping them. There were some words, the golfers took offense to them video taping them. There were words said, heated words, and it’s reported that at some point one of the golfers smacked the phone out of the employee’s hand. At that point, he drew his weapon. That did not deter the golfers and the employee fired off a round.

Baldes added the employee pointed his gun away from the golfers and away from other people when he fired, and he does have a concealed weapons permit.

The shooter, 45, walked back to the pro shop after firing and the golfers gave chase and tackled him, trying to get the gun away from him. They succeeded.

The man was injured in the brawl, though not seriously, and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police are awaiting warrant approval from the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office to arraign the suspect. It should happen today or tomorrow.