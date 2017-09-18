Ohio Man Chases Daughter In Clown Mask To Teach Her A Lesson; Shots Fired

(WWJ) An Ohio man reportedly tried to teach his daughter good behavior by chasing her down the street in a clown mask — and believe it or not, it didn’t end well.
Two men ended up facing charges: the dad wearing the mask and the neighbor who opened fire in reaction.
“It’s certainly a bizarre case,” a Boardman Township officer said.
The girl, 6, was terrified when dad started chasing her in a mask. First she ran into traffic and jumped into a stranger’s car, then she ran to an apartment and opened an unlocked door. A family was inside.
She screamed that a clown was chasing her.
The man inside the apartment allegedly fired his gun out the window and into the ground to try to scare away the clown. Dad was standing outside in the driveway.
The father has been charged with child endangering and inducing panic, while the man who fired the gun has been charged with using weapons while intoxicated.
It leaves many with a question: why? Boardman Township police said the dad “indicated he thought it was a way to discipline her for poor behavior.”