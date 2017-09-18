Price At The Pump Drops About 15 Cents Gallon Across The State

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Good news at the gas pumps! AAA Michigan’s latest Gas Gauge survey finds the average state-wide price of self serve regular has dropped 15 cents the past week.
Across the state, drivers are paying $2.54 a gallon. In metro Detroit, the daily gas prices has dropped 12 cents to $2.53.
More refineries returning on-line following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, with other efforts to make fuel available through barge shipments and loosened regulations on gasoline.
The lowest average price can be found in the Saginaw/Bay City/Midland area where it’s about $2.49 a gallon. The highest average price can be found in the Marquette area, where it’s about $2.66 a gallon.
While there’s been a drop in the prices this week — we’re paying about 44 cents more than at the same point last year.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.