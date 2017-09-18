Quadruple Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured On City’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – A drive-by shooting on the city’s west side has left one man dead and three others injured.

Police say the four were standing on Stanton in the Grand River and Warren area — when someone in a silver of black car pulled up opened fire.

One of the victims, a 27-year-old man, who was shot in the head, died from his injuries at a the hospital.

The three other victims were listed in stable condition.

Police say the three survivors have not cooperated with investigators about the gunman or the circumstances that may have led to the shooting.

