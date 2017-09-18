Thieves Lift $50K In Prescription Drugs During Break-In At Binson’s Medical Supply

CENTER LINE (WWJ) – Prescription drugs worth at least $50,000 were pilfered early Monday morning from Binson’s Home Medical supply in Center Line.
According to surveillance video – it took thieves less than three minutes to complete the crime – around 2:30 a.m.
Store manager Keith Montruiel says police don’t have much to go on but they do know it was two men who were wearing hoodies.
“Couldn’t get any fingerprints … they had on gloves, hoodies, couldn’t get any visual … yellow crowbar was able to break-in, break the latch and get through,” said Montruiel.
The manager says they’ll be making some security additions to the store.
“We’ll have a gate up here … we didn’t want to go that route, it doesn’t look the greatest. We don’t want it to look like we have to worry about those things but unfortunately, it looks like that’s what we are going to have to do.”
Police are studying surveillance video – which captured the crime in progress. Nothing else was reported missing from the store.
Binson’s has been in business since 1953 and has had few issues with break-ins or theft.