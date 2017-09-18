Trio Of Teen Robbers Steal Cash, Phones At Gunpoint From Cell Store

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Three young robbers held up a cellphone store in Pontiac Sunday. The trio, said to be approximately 15 years of age, wore bandannas over their faces went into the Boost Mobile store on Perry Road.
As they held a 25-year-old clerk at gunpoint, the juveniles took cash from the register and filled a backpack with merchandise before taking off on foot.
Oakland county sheriff’s deputies brought in a K-9 unit to track the suspects but the trail went cold.
The clerk was not injured.
An investigation into the robbery continues as well as a search for the suspects.
If you have any information about this incident — you are asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.