UM, MSU Bowl Projections After Week 3

Despite a lackluster performance, Michigan remained perfect on the season with a 29-13 victory over Air Force on Saturday. The win completed a perfect 3-0 non-conference slate for the Wolverines, who will kickoff Big Ten play this week at Purdue.

Across the state is another perfect team — rival Michigan State. The Spartans had this past weekend off, and will carry its 2-0 record into a prime time matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

With both teams off to good starts, it’s time to take a look at where the experts are predicting each team go this bowl season. Every major media platform releases a weekly update on their bowl projections and we are here to put together a list of some of the projections for both the Wolverines and Spartans.

Check out below where each team is projected to go this postseason after week three.

ESPN

Michigan – PlayStation Fiesta Bowl vs. Oregon and Citrus Bowl vs. Mississippi State

Michigan State – Quick Lane Bowl vs. Georgia Tech and New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Notre Dame

CBS Sports

Michigan – Holiday Bowl vs. Utah

Michigan State – Quick Lane Bowl vs. Cincinnati

College Football News

Michigan – Sugar Bowl vs. Alabama (College Football Playoff Semifinal)

Michigan State – TaxSlayer Bowl vs. Florida

Sporting News

Michigan – PlayStation Fiesta Bowl vs. USC

Michigan State – Holiday Bowl vs. Utah

SB Nation

Michigan – Outback Bowl vs. Tennessee

Michigan State – No Bowl Game

So what are your thoughts on these projections for either team?

