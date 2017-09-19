45 Magnum, P.I. Lookalikes Booted From Comerica Park [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

“Magnum, P.I.” — the cars, the girls — that mustache. It may have been a little before your time but I think everyone knows about Tom Selleck’s look from the show.

If you aren’t familiar with it then I’ll describe it a little bit for you: He had a thick dark mustache, a Tigers ball cap and a Hawaiian shirt. And for some reason the ladies loved it.

Over this past weekend, 45 men took in the Tigers game while dressed like “Magnum” for a bachelor party. Instead of a great time, they found themselves being escorted out.

While Magnum was guilty only of fashion crimes, these guys were accused of being guilty of rowdiness and general misbehavior.

According to thenewsherald.com:

Allen Park resident Chris Tuccini, the groom’s younger brother, said they were told one of them was smoking and they were catcalling as the reasons for the removal. “I don’t know how that made us all guilty,” he said. The group also included a cardboard cut out of Selleck as Thomas Magnum.

The video, which has been viewed over 9,000 times, does show the group being a little rowdy which would make sense after being asked to leave the game.

Now I wasn’t in attendance, but after seeing the video and the way the “Magnums” booed the security I could see these dudes getting a little out of hand.