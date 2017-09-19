Alex Wilson Throws Sun Flower Seeds At Matthew Boyd During Interview [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

While all eyes were on Monday Night Football you may have missed the Tigers taking on the Oakland A’s.

During the ballgame, Mario Impemba and Rod Allen interviewed the Tigers’ star from Sunday afternoon — Matthew Boyd.

Interviews in the dugout are very interesting and Monday night wasn’t any different.

While Boyd was talking about his amazing pitching performance, his teammate Alex Wilson decided to throw sunflower seeds.

Even though the team has been eliminated from the playoffs, the boys still appear to be having a good time with each another.

Now, it’s just a matter of whether or not we will get to see Andrew Romine play all nine positions in one game. It doesn’t look like it will happen after manager Brad Ausmus said, “You still have to balance it because you don’t want to turn it into some type of sideshow activity. You want to play to win the game. It’s not that you’re not playing to win the game, but it’s a little bit of a sideshow.”