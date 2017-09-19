CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Bettor Wins $250,000 On Lions Beating The Giants

Filed Under: Detroit Lions
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 18: Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after he broke up a pass intended for Brandon Marshall #15 of the New York Giants in the fourth quarter on September 18, 2017 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

You won’t meet many people over the age of 21 who haven’t placed a bet on the NFL in some way. Whether it’s on a game or fantasy football, there has been money placed.

Thanks to the Lions win over the New York Giants Monday night, one person is $250,000 richer.

According to the reviewjournal.com, a bettor had the Lions winning as their final bet in a five team parlay. The first four teams (Ravens, Patriots, Chiefs and Raiders) he had all took care of business Sunday.

In order to win Monday Night the bettor had his money on the money line, which means the Lions had to win the game outright in which they did.

According to MGM Resorts sports book director Jay Rood, the same bettor also won $30,000 on Sunday with a $5,000 three-team parlay on the Ravens, Chiefs and Raiders.

“He’s already on a free roll,” Rood said before the game.

If you’re curious how much this person had to bet to win $250,000, the answer was $8,500. This person might want to become a full-time bettor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch